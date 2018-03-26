Congo's 2017 mining revenue up 36% while oil revenue doubles

http://www.miningweekly.com
26th March 2018

DAKAR – Democratic Republic of Congo's 2017 mining sector revenue rose 35.6% to $822.2-million while revenue from the oil and gas sector jumped by 103% to $203.9-million, finance ministry data showed.

Mining revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled helped by higher prices for key exports such as copper and cobalt, data in a quarterly report seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

