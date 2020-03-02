https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1606.10 $/oz Change: -30.58
Pt 875.75 $/oz Change: -5.86
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Congo plans dollar purchases from miners to bolster reserves

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Congo plans dollar purchases from miners to bolster reserves

2nd March 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KINSHASA – The Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank plans to use the country’s updated mining law to buy dollars from mining companies in exchange for Congolese francs to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The government’s demand for dollars is “to assure the resilience of the national economy” as Congo looks to qualify for a formal loan program with the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba said in a February 26 letter to Louis Watum, president of Congo’s Chamber of Mines, a division of the country’s main business lobby group.

Advertisement

Mines Minister Willy Kitobo confirmed in a text message the purchase of foreign currency from mining companies active in the country is being “proposed in two stages” to allow the government to “increase the country’s international reserves.”

A senior official from the Chamber confirmed the letter’s authenticity. Neither Watum nor Ilunga’s spokesperson Albert Lieke responded to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.

Advertisement

JOINT DELEGATION
The government has sent a joint delegation from the central bank and mines ministry to the provinces of Lualaba and Haut Katanga, where all of Congo’s copper and cobalt is produced, to discuss “concrete arrangements for the purchase of a quota of repatriated foreign exchange,” according to Ilunga’s letter. Major international companies including Glencore and China Molybdenum mine and export metals from the country.

The delegation has already met with the “majority” of the mining companies to discuss the idea, Kitobo said.

In December, the IMF injected about $370-million into Congo’s reserves, which had fallen to “critically low levels” due to central-bank financing of government spending.

Congo’s miners must repatriate at least 60% of their export revenue to accounts in the country, according to mining legislation that was revised in 2018. This law allows the state and the central bank to buy the dollars “if the needs of the national economy require it.” The amount and exchange rate of the purchase are negotiable, the new mining code says.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.257 1.103s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close