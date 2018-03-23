Congo mines minister rejects industry proposal to retain exemptions

KINSHASA – Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister rejected a proposal by mining companies on Friday to retain exemptions and scrap some taxes in exchange for higher royalties than those in a new mining code, calling the taxes "untouchable".

Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu was reacting to a proposal from mining companies under which the companies would accept higher royalty payments if the government agreed to respect ten-year exemptions for existing projects from changes to the fiscal and customs regimes and cancel certain taxes.

