Congo miner Gecamines seeks talks with foreign partners on JV terms

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

14th June 2018

By: Reuters

LUBUMBASHI – Democratic Republic of Congo State miner Gecamines has called on its foreign partners to come discuss the terms of their joint ventures, its chairperson said on Thursday.

"If our partners think that operations bringing in 2.5% in royalties to the state are sufficient, they are mistaken," Albert Yuma told a mining conference in the southeastern city of Lubumbashi.

"We will use all legal means to reclaim our rights," he said, complaining that Gecamines' partnerships have not brought in sufficient revenue to the Congolese treasury.

Yuma also said that Gecamines' Deziwa joint venture with China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) would produce 80 000 t of copper next year.

Gecamines has reached a revenue-sharing agreement with an unidentified Chinese company to develop the Kilamusembo copper and cobalt mine, he added.

Edited by: Reuters

