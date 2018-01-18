Condor appoints veteran mining executive to board

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) - Nicaragua-focused project developer Condor Gold has appointed veteran mining executive Andrew Cheatle as a nonexecutive director of the board, the company announced on Thursday.

A mining industry executive, professional geoscientist and graduate of the Royal School of Mines at Imperial College, in London, Cheatle cut his teeth for ten years early on in his 30-plus-year career working as mineral resource manager and senior geologist for Anglo American, at the Vaal Reefs gold mine, in South Africa.

His international career has encompassed both the senior and junior mining sectors as an exploration geologist, mine geologist, GM, VP, director, president and CEO.

He has worked for both large gold producers and junior exploration companies. Between 2000 and 2008 he worked as chief geologist at Goldcorp/Placer Dome's Musselwhite mine, Ontario. Between 2008 and 2009 he was principal geologist at AMEC, based in Canada and in 2011, VP pf exploration at Treasury Metals. Between 2011 and 2015, he was president and CEO of Unigold and delivered a maiden two-million ounces of gold mineral resource at the flagship property in the Dominican Republic.

Cheatle was als executive director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada from February 2015 to November 2017.

He is expected to bring a range of expertise covering the mining industry and an exceptional network in Canada to the board. Cheatle is an important connection for the company in Canada, following the LSE Aim-listed company also starting trading on the TSX on Monday. He will mainly be responsible for enhancing shareholder value and delivering on the strategy of permitting a new mine at Mina La India, Nicaragua and proving a substantially bigger gold district, Condor advised.