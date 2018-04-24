http://www.miningweekly.com
Commissioning starts at Browns Range pilot

Commissioning starts at Browns Range pilot

24th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Commissioning of the Browns Range crushing circuit has now started, heavy rare earths developer Northern Minerals reported on Tuesday.

The commissioning of the crusher circuit was the first phase of the commissioning for the Browns Range project, in Western Australia, with the pilot plant scheduled for practical completion by the end of June.

“The focus of the team is on completing the installation and moving to the heavy rare earth carbonate production phase in the September quarter,” said Northern MD George Bauk.

The pilot plant is expected to produce 573 000 kg of mixed heavy rare earth carbonate containing terbium and dysprosium as revenue products, over a three-year period.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

