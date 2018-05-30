http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 12.52 Change: 0.17
Au 1301.27 $/oz Change: 3.75
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: 5.67
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Commission approves NBC, ECM merger without conditions

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Commission approves NBC, ECM merger without conditions

30th May 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed transaction, whereby newly-incorporated company North Block Complex (NBC) intends to acquire Exxaro Coal Mpumalanga (ECM) in respect of its mining and processing business, the transferred business, without conditions.

The transferred business, an opencast mine in Mpumalanga which produces thermal coal, will be bought by Universal Coal through NBC, its 49%-owned subsidiary, for about R172-million.

Advertisement

NBC has achieved run-of-mine production of about 3.5-million tonnes a year over the past four years with sales of some 2.7-million tonnes a year.

The coal produced is predominantly used for power generation and, over the years, has been primarily produced for sale to the domestic market.

Advertisement

State-owned Eskom, whose Arnot, Tutuka and Komati power stations are supplied by NBC, has asked of suppliers that they be 51% black-owned.

The transaction is unlikely to prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa, the commission found.

Universal Coal has said it plans to convert the NBC into a multiproduct operation after including the adjacent Paardeplaats project.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised towards the end of this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.624 1.275s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close