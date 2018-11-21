http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.95 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 14.01 Change: 0.09
Au 1222.90 $/oz Change: -1.87
Pt 846.00 $/oz Change: -5.86
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Columbus says no EU ban on use of cyanide in gold mines

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Columbus says no EU ban on use of cyanide in gold mines

21st November 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-listed Columbus Gold has clarified that there is no European Union (EU) ban on the use of cyanide in gold mining and that it will be able to use cyanide at its Montagne d’Or gold project, in French Guinea, which is a region of France.

The company issued the statement on Tuesday, in response to inquiries received from shareholders and stakeholders concerning an alleged ban on the use of cyanide for gold mining in the EU.

Advertisement

Columbus stated that cyanide mineral processing technologies for gold and silver extraction were used in mines in a number of EU member countries, including Finland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Ireland, Spain and Greece.

It also noted that a resolution calling for a general ban on the use of cyanide mineral processing technologies in the EU was proposed to the European Parliament in 2010, but that it had been rejected.  A proposed resolution for a ban on cyanide was reintroduced in March 2017, but that too was rejected.

Advertisement

Further, the project developer announced that it had become a signatory to the International Cyanide Management Code – a voluntary industry programme. Its joint venture company, Compagnie Minière Montagne d’Or (44.99% Columbus/55.01% Nordgold), recently also become a signatory.

By becoming signatories, Columbus and Compagnie Minière Montagne d’Or have committed to follow the cyanide code's principles and implement its standards of practice, and to have a verification audit of operations listed for certification conducted by independent third-party auditors within one year from first delivery of cyanide at the listed operations, and every three years thereafter.

Columbus in 2015 secured government authorisation to use cyanide at its Montagne d'Or gold deposit.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.418 1.16s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close