Columbus says no EU ban on use of cyanide in gold mines

TSX-listed Columbus Gold has clarified that there is no European Union (EU) ban on the use of cyanide in gold mining and that it will be able to use cyanide at its Montagne d’Or gold project, in French Guinea, which is a region of France.

The company issued the statement on Tuesday, in response to inquiries received from shareholders and stakeholders concerning an alleged ban on the use of cyanide for gold mining in the EU.

Columbus stated that cyanide mineral processing technologies for gold and silver extraction were used in mines in a number of EU member countries, including Finland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Ireland, Spain and Greece.

It also noted that a resolution calling for a general ban on the use of cyanide mineral processing technologies in the EU was proposed to the European Parliament in 2010, but that it had been rejected. A proposed resolution for a ban on cyanide was reintroduced in March 2017, but that too was rejected.

Further, the project developer announced that it had become a signatory to the International Cyanide Management Code – a voluntary industry programme. Its joint venture company, Compagnie Minière Montagne d’Or (44.99% Columbus/55.01% Nordgold), recently also become a signatory.

By becoming signatories, Columbus and Compagnie Minière Montagne d’Or have committed to follow the cyanide code's principles and implement its standards of practice, and to have a verification audit of operations listed for certification conducted by independent third-party auditors within one year from first delivery of cyanide at the listed operations, and every three years thereafter.

Columbus in 2015 secured government authorisation to use cyanide at its Montagne d'Or gold deposit.