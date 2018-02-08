http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.89 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.16 Change: 0.02
Au 1319.51 $/oz Change: 9.09
Pt 974.00 $/oz Change: 0.38
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Bogota|ANGLO AMERICAN|BHP Billiton|Cerrejón|Coal|Education|Export|Glencore|Housing|Colombia|Mine Cerrejon|Oil|Aldo Amaya|Operations|La Guajira
|Coal|Education|Export|Housing|||||Operations|
bogota|anglo-american-company|bhp-billiton|cerrejn|coal|education-company|export|glencore|housing|colombia|mine-cerrejon|oil|aldo-amaya|operations|la-guajira-province-or-state
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Colombia's Cerrejon, union reach last-minute deal to avoid strike

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Colombia's Cerrejon, union reach last-minute deal to avoid strike

8th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BOGOTA – The largest union at Colombia's top coal mine Cerrejon has reached an 11th-hour salary and benefits deal with the company, avoiding a strike, the union said on Thursday.

Cerrejon accounts for 37% of Colombia's coal output, the world's fifth-largest exporter of the mineral, and a strike likely would have affected exports.

Advertisement

The two sides had returned to talks after a large majority of members of the Sintracarbon union backed a strike. In a vote last week 3 399 union members voted for a stoppage and 19 for a tribunal, while 17 votes were void or blank.

Cerrejon, equally owned by BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Glencore, has agreed to a salary increase of 6.1% for this year, the union said. Salaries will rise again in 2019 by at least 5% and the company also will increase education and housing benefits.

Advertisement

The company was not immediately available to comment.

The union originally demanded a 12% increase.

"It's a comprehensive deal that will benefit workers," Sintracarbon leader Aldo Amaya, told Reuters, adding the union is looking over final details with the company before the accord is signed.

The union says it represents some 4 000 of the company's 5 000 workers.

Production and exports at Cerrejon fell for a third straight year in 2017, when it mined 31.7-million tonnes of coal, as heavy rainfall affected operations, the owners said this month.

The last strike at Cerrejon, which produces coal at its open pit mine in northern La Guajira province, was in February 2013 and lasted 32 days.

Coal is Colombia's second most important export after oil.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.477 1.232s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close