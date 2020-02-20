https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1609.38 $/oz Change: 1.60
Pt 997.22 $/oz Change: -12.69
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Colombia looks to recover $181.5m in alleged unpaid royalties from South32

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Colombia looks to recover $181.5m in alleged unpaid royalties from South32

20th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BOGOTA - Colombia has launched an investigation over alleged unpaid royalties of 619-billion pesos ($181.5-million) from iron and nickel production at Australian miner South32's Cerro Matoso mine between 1982 and 2012, the country's comptroller said Wednesday.

According to initial findings the Australian miner applied incorrect discounts and deductions to the detriment of the Andean country's resources, the comptroller said.

Advertisement

"An investigation has been opened following an audit and preliminary inquiry because there are strong concerns about whether royalties which belong to the Colombian state are being adjusted correctly or incorrectly," vice-comptroller general Ricardo Rodriguez said in a statement.

He said a review found the mine's operator to have applied certain deductions which have nothing to do with production processes, including for journeys, hotels, clubs, transport and port costs that should not have been deducted.

Advertisement

Cerro Matoso, one of the largest open-pit ferro-nickel mines in the world, is located in a rural part of Cordoba province, in the north of Colombia. During the 2019 financial year Cerro Matoso produced 41 100 t of nickel.

In an email to Reuters, South32 said the attempt to retrospectively recover royalties was both technically and legally invalid as it concerns two concession contracts which were finalized in 2012 and are being settled in Colombian courts.

The Australian miner said the figure quoted by the comptroller is not based on the contractual royalty formula.

"We will take all necessary legal action to defend our legitimate interests and provide the necessary legal certainty to promote and protect foreign investment in Colombia,” the company said.

The investigation also concerns officials from Colombia's National Mining Agency (ANM), who are in charge of overseeing royalties are administered correctly, the comptroller said.

"If this is found to have negatively impacted the state, this damage will have to be compensated," Rodriguez said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.231 1.059s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close