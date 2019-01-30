http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.57 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.62 Change: -0.02
Au 1313.43 $/oz Change: 5.27
Pt 817.26 $/oz Change: -0.26
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Colluli could be game changer for Eritrea – report

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Colluli could be game changer for Eritrea – report

30th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – An independent report commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme has found that the Colluli potash project has the potential to significantly boost the Eritrean economy and advance that country’s sustainable development agenda.

“The report reinforces the uniqueness of Colluli. We appreciate the magnitude of the opportunity and the responsibility that comes with developing an asset of this significance with the potential to improve the lives of millions,” said Danakali executive chairperson Seamus Cornelius.

Advertisement

A 2015 feasibility study estimated that the Stage 1 development of Colluli will require a capital investment of $442-million. The study examined a two-module development with an expected production of 425 000 t/y of sulphate potash for the first five years of operation, increasing to 850 000 t/y for the remainder of the proposed 30-year mine life.

“Colluli is much more than a great mining asset. Not only does it have outstanding grade, size, location and simplicity, Colluli’s products will also help farmers and support food security in Eritrea, across Africa and beyond,” said Cornelius.

Advertisement

“The report effectively highlights the alignment between Danakali and our partners in ensuring the project is successfully executed.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.637 1.293s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close