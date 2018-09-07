Collins added to South32 lead team

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner South32 has appointed Simon Collins as chief development officer, accountable for exploration, portfolio strategy, business development, and acquisitions and divestments.

Collins will also continue to oversee the study phase of the Hermosa base metals project, in the US.

He is currently the head of corporate development at South32, and has successfully led the acquisition of Arizona Mining, and entry into a conditional agreement to acquire a 50% stake in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project, in Australia.

He has 25 years’ experience in the resources industry in senior leadership and business development roles, and prior to joining South32, worked for mining major BHP for more than a decade.

“Collins’ participation in the lead team will ensure that portfolio renewal is at the heart of lead team discussions, as we seek to optimise our portfolio and create a pipeline of growth options to compete for capital,” said South32 CEO Graham Kerr.