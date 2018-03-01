http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.58 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 11.90 Change: -0.10
Au 1315.54 $/oz Change: -2.05
Pt 964.00 $/oz Change: -15.83
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Bezant Resources|Copper|Platinum|Resources|Argentina|Colombia|Philippines|Colin Bird|Edward Nealon|Laurence Read|Operations
Gold||Copper|Platinum|Resources|||Operations
gold|johannesburg|bezant-resources|copper|platinum|resources|argentina|colombia|philippines|colin-bird|edward-nealon|laurence-read|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Colin Bird appointed Bezant chairperson

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Colin Bird appointed Bezant chairperson

1st March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Bezant Resources has appointed Colin Bird chairperson, effective February 5.

He succeeds Edward Nealon, who has stepped down.

Advertisement

Bird will work closely with Bezant CEO Laurence Read towards realising value from the company's current asset portfolio, commencing with a full geological and corporate review of operations.

“The board would like to thank Nealon for his considerable contribution and support over the years as Bezant has progressed into a proven operator with highly prospective platinum, copper and gold assets,” Bezant noted in a statement.

Advertisement

The company has operations in Argentina, Colombia and the Philippines.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.365 1.136s - 605pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close