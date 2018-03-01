Colin Bird appointed Bezant chairperson

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Bezant Resources has appointed Colin Bird chairperson, effective February 5.

He succeeds Edward Nealon, who has stepped down.

Advertisement



Bird will work closely with Bezant CEO Laurence Read towards realising value from the company's current asset portfolio, commencing with a full geological and corporate review of operations.

“The board would like to thank Nealon for his considerable contribution and support over the years as Bezant has progressed into a proven operator with highly prospective platinum, copper and gold assets,” Bezant noted in a statement.

Advertisement



The company has operations in Argentina, Colombia and the Philippines.