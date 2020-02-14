Cokal launches tenders for BBM

https://www.miningweekly.com
14th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Cokal has called on mining contractors to tender for work at its Bumi Barito Minerals (BBM) project, in Indonesia.

The contractors will be responsible for the removal of overburden and interburden at the BBM mine, coal mining activities and the transport of coal from the BBM mine to the intermediate stockpile and barge loader at Muara Lahung.

The contracts are expected to run for a period of five years, starting in 2020, with options to extend, while contractors will be required to provide their own infrastructure and facilities on site.

Cokal on Friday said that five tier one companies have already signed nondisclosure agreements and have been invited to tender.

Production at BBM is anticipated to start in 2020, with the mine set to produce two-million tonnes a year of saleable coal from its third year of production.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

