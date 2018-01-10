http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.77 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 12.39 Change: 0.02
Au 1314.88 $/oz Change: 77.04
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: 93.50
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
SANTIAGO|Vancouver|Codelco|Copper|Mining|PROJECT|Water|Chile|Red Metal|Environmental|Northern Chile
|Copper|Mining|PROJECT|Water|||Environmental|
santiago|vancouver|codelco|copper|mining|project|water|chile|red-metal|environmental|northern-chile
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Codelco to amend Andina mine plan to avoid glaciers

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Codelco to amend Andina mine plan to avoid glaciers

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Codelco
Codelco's Andina mine, Chile

10th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – The world’s largest copper producer, Chile’s State-run Codelco, has submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) to local authorities proposing a $250-million buildout designed to reduce the impact of glaciers at the large openpit operation.

Located about 80km north-east of Santiago in northern Chile, Andina is one of the world’s largest copper mines and have regularly been in the crosshairs of environmentalists opposing the mine.

Advertisement

Codelco has made the proposal to ensure that the operation will continue producing copper at the maximum permitted levels, using the same amounts of water and maintaining the original mine life.

The project, to be completed over 36 months once the EIA has been approved, deals with adjustments to the openpit and its ballast deposit. The revised mine plan will modify the shape of the current pit, redirecting the mining zones away from areas where glaciers are encountered.

Advertisement

It will also improve the capacity of the ballast tank, changing its shape to not interfere with glacier formation.

According to Codelco’s latest public information, Andina produced 164 000 t of red metal from January to September in 2017.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.377 1.271s - 621pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close