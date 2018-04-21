http://www.miningweekly.com
Cochilco forecasts Chile's 2018 copper output up 4.3%

Cochilco forecasts Chile's 2018 copper output up 4.3%

21st April 2018

By: Reuters

SANTIAGO – Chilean copper commission Cochilco forecast on Friday that Chile would produce 5.76-million tonnes of the red metal in 2018, up 4.3% from 2017, while estimating copper prices at $3.06 per pound this year.

The projections follow a difficult year for the world's top copper producer in 2017, after workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, walked off the job for a month and a half, putting a dent in Chile's economy and sending shock waves through the market.

"We receive these projections with optimism...though we must be cautious about the risks that continue to exist in the market," said Pablo Terrazas, Chile's undersecretary of mining.

"There are numerous collective bargaining negotiations taking place and so we believe we should moderate our expectations," Terrazas added.

Cochilco said numerous pending labor negotiations at mines in Chile and Peru this year continue to unnerve the market and raise the specter of supply shortages, but added it was hopeful these would be resolved without issue.

The agency said Chile's copper output would jump to 5.94-million tonnes in 2019, boosted by increased produced at mines such as Antofagasta's Antocuya, KGHM's Sierra Gorda and Lumina Copper's Caserones.

Cochilco said it expects copper prices to rise to $3.11/lb next year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

