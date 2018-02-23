http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1329.00 $/oz Change: 7.04
Pt 992.00 $/oz Change: 4.19
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Construction|DRC|Vancouver|Cobalt 27|Electric Metals|PROJECT|RNC Minerals' Dumont|Waterton Global Resource Management|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Equipment|Fixed Metal Prices|Anthony Milewsky|Cobalt|Quebec
Construction|DRC||PROJECT||Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Equipment||||
construction|drc|vancouver|cobalt-27|electric-metals|project|rnc-minerals-dumont|waterton-global-resource-management|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|equipment|fixed-metal-prices|anthony-milewsky|cobalt-product|quebec
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cobalt 27 buys royalty on Dumont nickel/cobalt project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cobalt 27 buys royalty on Dumont nickel/cobalt project

23rd February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian cobalt investment vehicle Cobalt 27 has bought a 1.75% net smelter return royalty (NSR) on all future output of nickel and cobalt from Canadian diversified miner RNC Minerals' Dumont project, in the Abitibi region of Quebec, for $70-million.

Dumont is thought to contain the world's largest undeveloped, permitted and construction-ready reserves of nickel and cobalt – two metals increasingly in demand for their respective roles in making lithium-ion batteries.

Advertisement

"We are very pleased to add the Dumont NSR to our portfolio and the timing couldn't be better. At a time when the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], which produces over 65% of the world's cobalt, grows ever-more unstable, OEMs [original-equipment manufacturers], battery manufacturers and automobile companies, are increasingly focused on sourcing nickel and cobalt in stable, conflict-free jurisdictions," chairperson Anthony Milewsky said in a news release.

In global markets, the price of cobalt has nearly tripled to $81 500/t in two years, while nickel has risen about 50% in the past six months to a recent high of $14 140/t. Streaming deals offer win-win scenarios for both the investor and the miner, since it offers the miner upfront capital in exchange for fixed metal prices on future production, usually at a discount.

Advertisement

In March 2017, RNC joined forces with private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management to buy, develop and operate nickel assets. As part of the deal, Waterton bought a 50% stake in Dumont.

It has compliant proven and probable reserves of 1.18-billion tonnes of ore, containing 6.9-billion pounds of nickel and 278-million pounds of cobalt.

TSX-V-listed Cobalt 27 advised that the Dumont NSR royalty would be the company's first investment in its new subsidiary Electric Metals Streaming, which will also hold future streaming and royalty investments.

The company's stock rose 4.67% on Thursday, to close at C$13 apiece, bringing year-to-date gains to 5.7%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.46 1.318s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close