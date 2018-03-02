http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.73 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 11.94 Change: -0.08
Au 1323.13 $/oz Change: 11.48
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: -8.31
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Kolkata|New Delhi|Cement|Coal|Coal India Limited|Generator|Power|Production|India|Aluminum Makers|Cement|Electricity
|Cement|Coal|Generator|Power|||
kolkata|new-delhi|cement|coal|coal-india-limited|generator|power|production|india-country|aluminum-makers|cement-industry-term|electricity
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Coal India output, sales rise as power plants rebuild stockpiles

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Coal India output, sales rise as power plants rebuild stockpiles

2nd March 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW DELHI – Coal India Limited's shipments rose 4.8% from a year ago and output increased for a seventh straight month as power plants bought up fuel to replenish stockpiles and meet increasing demand for electricity.

Sales totalled 49.97-million metric tons in February, according to a stock exchange filing Thursday. Production rose 0.3% from a year ago to 54.46-million tons. Output in the first 11 months of the year ending in March advanced 1.4%, while sales were up 7%, lagging the company’s annual targets.

Advertisement

The Kolkata-based State miner, which accounts for more than 80% of India’s coal output, has seen production rise year-on-year every month since August as power plants, its biggest customers, seek to build inventories. Sales in January reached a record.

Some power plants, including those of State-run generator NTPC, are facing coal shortages, data from the Central Electricity Authority show. The company’s non-power customers, including cement and aluminum makers, are witnessing a bigger shortfall and are relying more on imports as Coal India prioritises supplies for electricity.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.895 1.771s - 615pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close