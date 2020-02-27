Coal dispatch in India declines but thermal power plants have sufficient stocks from economic slowdown

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – Despite a decline in coal supplies to the power sector by State-miner, Coal India Limited (CIL), during April 2019 to January 2020, no thermal power plant of India’s largest power producer, NTPC, is facing any shortage of dry fuel, indicating low demand of energy and overall economic slowdown.

As per information available from CIL, coal supplies to the thermal power sector during first nine months of current financial year was down 7%, at 378-million tons. For the first time in three years, no thermal power plant operated by NTPC or through any of its joint venture were facing coal shortage or categorised as ‘critical’ or ‘super critical’ in terms of fuel stocks by Central Electricity Authority (CEA). Officials said that every power plant operated by NTPC was currently carrying coal stock of more than 20 days equivalent consumption and well over threshold of critical levels.

Total coal stock at thermal power plants has been estimated at 34.25-million tons, sufficient for 20 days of operation of these plants, the officials added.

The decline in offtake by the power sector has also led to CIL carrying an estimated 31.24-million tons of dry fuel at the pitheads and ready for dispatch as and when demand from thermal power plants improved, the officials said.

The decline in offtake from CIL by the power sector was matched by the miner’s fall in production during April 2019 to January 2020 period by 3.9% at 451.2-million tons, company data showed.

Sufficient coal stocks with thermal power plants rather than a comfort is being seen as an indication of overall economic slowdown and fall in electricity demand from the manufacturing sector. For the first time in 13 years, total electricity generation from coal has started to show a downtrend, with generation falling 3% during April 2019 to December 2019. Generation from coal-fired plants during the period was recorded at 780-billion units, according to data sourced from CEA.

While a section of the government maintained that fall in generation of coal based power plants was related to growth in renewable, a wide section of the industry said that lower coal fired power generation was directly linked to slowdown in manufacturing industries and growth in gross domestic (GDP), which is expected to be around 4.7% during December quarter end, and an 11-year low.