Coal continues to drive Qld export boat

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – New data from the Queensland Treasury has shown that coal exports during the year to February increased by A$5-billion, helping to push the value of Queensland’s total exports to A$83.1-billion over the period.

Coal exports during that period accounted for A$35.8-billion worth of exports.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) CEO Ian Macfarlane noted that coal royalties have increased from A$1.6-billion in 2014/15, to more than A$4.26-billion this financial year.

“Without the coal royalties, the state Budget would be in deficit and the government’s capacity to deliver services and build infrastructure like Cross River Rail would be diminished. The government is forecast to receive an extra A$1.9-billion in coal royalties between 2017/18 and 2021/22,” Macfarlane said.

“The resources sector; coal, minerals, petroleum and gas, account for more than 80% of Queensland exports. That’s more than A$60-billion, or more than A$1.2-billion each week.”

“The resources sector in Queensland exports more than all industries in New South Wales.”