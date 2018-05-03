http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.11 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.60 Change: 0.11
Au 1312.79 $/oz Change: 2.62
Pt 904.50 $/oz Change: 4.98
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Clean TeQ Holdings|PROJECT|Refinery|Metal Production|Stronger Metal Prices|New South Wales|South Wales
|PROJECT|Refinery|||
perth|clean-teq-holdings|project|refinery|metal-production|stronger-metal-prices|new-south-wales|south-wales-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Clean TeQ looks at larger Sunrise development

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Clean TeQ looks at larger Sunrise development

3rd May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Dual listed Clean TeQ Holdings is assessing an increased nameplate capacity for its Sunrise nickel/cobalt project, in New South Wales, with the aim of completing a definitive feasibility study (DFS) in June.

A 2016 prefeasibility study (PFS) estimated that for a capital cost of $680-million, Sunrise could be developed into a 18 730 t/y of contained nickel and 3 222 t/y of contained cobalt operation, with an initial mine life of 20 years.

Advertisement

The ASX- and TSX-listed company told shareholders on Thursday that extensive optimisation work had been done since the PFS was completed, resulting in an updated resource estimate.

The DFS is now targeting substantially increased metal production over the first ten years of the operation, with refinery capacity increased to 7 000 t/y of cobalt and 25 000 t/y of nickel, in order to maximise production optionality.

Advertisement

Clean TeQ told shareholders that the higher revenue from the increased metal production, as well as stronger metal prices, was expected to offset any larger investment in capacity.

While the updated DFS is under way, Clean TeQ is also engaging with a number of parties regarding potential offtake agreements, with the company saying on Thursday that there had been strong interest shown from major international companies.

The company is hoping to secure binding offtake agreements for the majority of nickel and cobalt production prior to a final investment decision.

Discussions around project-level investments were also progressing, with several parties expressing interest, Clean TeQ told shareholders.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.394 1.151s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close