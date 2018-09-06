CITIC to overtake Friedland as Ivanhoe’s largest shareholder

http://www.miningweekly.com
6th September 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Chinese group CITIC Metal is set to overtake Robert Friedland as the largest shareholder in Ivanhoe Resources this month, when the C$723-million private placement deal with the company closes.

The transaction, announced in June, has received all necessary approvals and will close on September 19, TSX-listed Ivanhoe said on Thursday.

Upon closing, Ivanhoe would receive gross proceeds of C$723-million (about $549-million) from CITIC and would issue 196 602 037 common shares to the company through a private placement at C$3.68 a share. CITIC would own about 19.5% of Ivanhoe’s issued and outstanding common shares, with Friedland’s 17% shareholding making him the second-largest shareholder.

Ivanhoe said that it would use C$133-million of the C$723-million to repay an interim loan of $100-million from CITIC, resulting in a net cash payment of C$591-million.

Ivanhoe has also raised an additional C$78-million from its Kamoa-Kakula project joint venture partner Zijin Mining, which has exercised anti-dilution rights at C$3.68 a share. Zijin owns 9.7% of Ivanhoe.

With the receipt of the combined proceeds of more than C$800-million and the repayment of the interim loan, Ivanhoe said that it would have cash and cash equivalents of about C$850-million and no significant debt.

Ivanhoe intends to use the funds to continue to advance its exploration and development activities at the Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi projects on current accelerated timetables.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
