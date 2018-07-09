http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.73 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 13.37 Change: 0.10
Au 1262.23 $/oz Change: 6.32
Pt 852.00 $/oz Change: 11.59
 
Home / Sector News / Diversified Miners← Back
Beijing|Africa|Citic Metal|CITIC Metal Group|Ivanhoe|Ivanhoe Mines|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Zijin Mining Group|Africa|China|Mine Development|Robert Friedland|Yufeng Sun|Southern Africa
|Africa|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Africa||Mine Development||
beijing|africa-company|citic-metal|citic-metal-group|ivanhoe|ivanhoe-mines|mining|project|projects|zijin-mining-group|africa|china|mine-development|robert-friedland|yufeng-sun|southern-africa-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

CITIC Metal gets internal green light to buy 19.5% stake in Ivanhoe

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

CITIC Metal gets internal green light to buy 19.5% stake in Ivanhoe

9th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

China State-owned investment company CITIC’s subsidiary CITIC Metal has completed its confirmatory due diligence and has received the necessary internal approvals to complete the long-term, strategic cooperation and investment agreement with TSX-listed Ivanhoe Mines.

The attainment of this milestone followed a high-level site visit by senior CITIC and Ivanhoe representatives to inspect Ivanhoe’s three world-scale mine development projects Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi, all in Southern Africa.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement signed, in Beijing, in June, Ivanhoe will issue about 196-million common shares to CITIC Metal, or its designated affiliate, through a private placement at a price of C$3.68 apiece, yielding gross proceeds to Ivanhoe of about C$723-million, or $560-million.

Upon completion, CITIC Metal will own about 19.5% of Ivanhoe’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Advertisement

CITIC Metal will have the right to nominate two directors to Ivanhoe’s expanded 11-member board.

Ivanhoe has, in the meantime, accepted CITIC Metal’s nomination of CITIC Metal group president Yufeng Sun as co-chairperson of Ivanhoe. He will share the position with Ivanhoe executive chairperson Robert Friedland.

Meanwhile, Ivanhoe’s joint venture partner in the Kamoa-Kakula project, Zijin Mining Group, has exercised its existing antidilution rights, which will result in additional proceeds of C$78-million, or $60-million, that Ivanhoe will receive concurrently with the completion of CITIC Metal’s investment.

Ivanhoe intends to use the combined proceeds, totalling more than C$800-million, to rapidly advance its Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi projects.

The CITIC Metal transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.745 1.501s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close