http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1316.61 $/oz Change: -2.03
Pt 963.50 $/oz Change: 11.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Citic|PROJECT|Australia|Sino Iron Mine|Supreme Court|Non-cash Accounting Item|Chang Zhenming|Clive Palmer|Iron-ore|Western Australia|Western Australia
PROJECT||||Iron-ore||
citic|project|australia-country|sino-iron-mine|supreme-court-facility|non-cash-accounting-item|chang-zhenming|clive-palmer|iron-ore-person|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Citic estimates up to $1bn impairment on Australia's Sino Iron project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Citic estimates up to $1bn impairment on Australia's Sino Iron project

12th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

HONG KONG – Chinese conglomerate Citic said it would book an impairment of $800-million to $1-billion on the value of its Sino Iron project in Australia for fiscal 2017.

"Impairment is a non-cash accounting item, but it will reduce the company's 2017 reported profits," chairman Chang Zhenming said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

Advertisement

The company gave no further details. It is due to announce final results later in March.

In November, the Supreme Court of Western Australia awarded Australian businessman Clive Palmer's company about $150-million in damages in a dispute with Citic regarding Sino Iron mine.

Advertisement

Citic had in January filed an appeal regarding the judgment.

In its 2016 results the Chinese company made a non-cash impairment charge of HK$7.2-billion on the Sino Iron mine due to lower forecasts for the long-term price of iron-ore.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.196 0.826s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close