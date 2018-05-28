Cimic wins A$100m contract at Century mine

http://www.miningweekly.com
28th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Project house Cimic Group’s mineral processing company Sedgman has been awarded a five-year, A$100-million operations and maintenance contract at the Century zinc mine, in Queensland.

Sedgman will be responsible for operating and maintaining the Lawn Hill processing plant, concentrate pipeline and the Karumba port facility.

“We have developed a strong working relationship with New Century Resources at the Century mine, firstly through a feasibility study and then on refurbishment and reconfiguration of the plant and infrastructure,” said Sedgman MD Grant Fraser.

“I am pleased that we are building on our early involvement, showcasing our full project cycle delivery capability by adding operation and maintenance services to our works at the site.”

Early works at the mine site started in December last year, and the project is on track to restart production by the third quarter of this year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

