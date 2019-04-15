http://www.miningweekly.com
Chinese miner MMG says Peru's mine supplies restored, concentrate transport recommenced

15th April 2019

By: Reuters

Font size: -+

HONG KONG - Chinese miner MMG Ltd said on Monday that Las Bambas mine in Peru has progressively restored critical supplies and increased staffing levels over last week after indigenous communities ended a more than two-month blockade of a key highway.

Concentrate transport to Matarani Port recommenced on April 13, the Hong Kong-listed group said.

Las Bambas mine resumed copper transports on Saturday after indigenous communities ended the blockade of the highway.

Fuerabamba community of the Andean region of Cusco agreed in a meeting late on Friday to end a conflict over compensation that held back exports from MMG-controlled Las Bambas.

"The company welcomes the acceptance of agreements by communities to remove the current roadblocks at the Yavi Yavi farm and at Manantiales near the mine entrance," chief executive officer Gao Xiaoyu said in a statement on Monday.

MMG said it remains committed to working together with all stakeholders to build sustainable solutions along Peru's most important copper logistics corridor. It will provide further update at its March quarter production report on April 17.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer, but its mining sector faces constant protests from communities close to mining operations over profits or environmental concerns.

Edited by: Reuters

