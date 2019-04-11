http://www.miningweekly.com
China's Tianqi Lithium signs accord with Chile's Pampa Group over SQM governance

11th April 2019

By: Reuters

SANTIAGO – China's Tianqi Lithium has signed an agreement with the majority owner of Chilean miner SQM, the powerful Pampa Group, related to governance of the world's second-biggest producer of lithium.

Tianqi's $4.1-billion purchase of a 23.77% stake in SQM, which mines lithium used in electric vehicle batteries, went through in December, but the Chinese firm has faced push back from Pampa Group and its head Julio Ponce Lerou.

