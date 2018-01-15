China's State-owned coal firms target 12.65Mt of capacity cuts – Xinhua

BEIJING – China's central government-owned enterprises will target coal capacity cuts of 12.65-million tonnes in 2018, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The Xinhua report, which followed a meeting of the heads of companies controlled by China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac), said elimination of coal-fired power generation capacity would also be actively encouraged.

It provided a separate 80-million tonne target for consolidation of coal capacity by central government-owned firms in China, the world's largest coal producer, this year.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's state planner, said on January 5 it planned to create several "super-large" coal mining companies by the end of 2020, each with capacity to produce 100-million tonnes per year of coal.