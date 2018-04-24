http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1330.06 $/oz Change: -1.74
Pt 925.50 $/oz Change: 1.80
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Melbourne|Perth|Commerce Co|Fortescue Metals Group|Ports|Rio Tinto Group|Shanghai Steelhome E-Commerce Co.|China|New Year's Day|E - Commerce|Steel|Steel Inventories|Steel Mill Customers|Steel Stockpiles|Steel Stocks|Weaker-than-expected Steel Demand|Elizabeth Gaines|Iron Ore|Iron-ore
|Ports||||Steel||Iron Ore|Iron-ore
melbourne|perth|commerce-co|fortescue-metals-group|ports|rio-tinto-group|shanghai-steelhome-e-commerce-co|china|new-years-day|e-commerce|steel|steel-inventories|steel-mill-customers|steel-stockpiles|steel-stocks|weaker-than-expected-steel-demand|elizabeth-gaines|iron-ore|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China's shrinking steel stockpiles seen giving iron-ore a boost

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

China's shrinking steel stockpiles seen giving iron-ore a boost

24th April 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE – Falling steel inventories in China point to an improving outlook for iron-ore through the rest of this half, according to one of the world’s top exporters of the raw material.

While demand for iron-ore has been slower to rebound after Lunar New Year celebrations than in recent years, steel stockpiles are now being drawn down at a faster-than-usual pace, Fortescue Metals Group CEO Elizabeth Gaines said in an interview. Inventories of reinforcement bar just capped a fifth weekly drop, according to Shanghai Steelhome E-Commerce Co.

Advertisement

“That will improve everyone’s confidence for the promising fundamentals for iron-ore in this quarter,” Gaines said by phone on Tuesday, after the Perth-based miner reported a drop in output and rising costs. “It’s been later, but now we are starting to see those steel stocks draw down.”

Iron-ore has rebounded in April after slumping into a bear market last month amid concern over record stockpiles at China’s ports, and on signs of weaker-than-expected steel demand. Mainland mills are now preparing to boost purchases of cheaper raw materials as profitability retreats, according to Gaines, who visited China this month. That would benefit Fortescue, which produces cargoes with lower iron content than rivals including Rio Tinto Group.

Advertisement

“That was the message coming through loud and clear” in talks with Chinese customers, Gaines said. “That this is driven by profitability. And as soon as that profitability comes under pressure, our steel mill customers will be looking for a lower cost of input.”

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.171 0.929s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close