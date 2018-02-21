http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1328.99 $/oz Change: -8.75
Pt 995.00 $/oz Change: -5.40
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Efficiency|Financial|Fortescue Metals|Australia|China|Contracting|Iron-ore
|Efficiency|Financial|||Contracting|Iron-ore
johannesburg|efficiency|financial|fortescue-metals|australia-country|china|contracting|iron-ore-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China’s iron-ore discounts hit Fortescue revenue, profit falls sharply

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

China’s iron-ore discounts hit Fortescue revenue, profit falls sharply

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

The ore processing facility at Solomon.

21st February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Chinese steelmakers’ demand for better-quality ore has had a significant impact on Australian miner Fortescue Metals’ half-year financial performance, with revenue contracting by 18% and net profit falling sharply, sending shares down about 4% on Wednesday.

Australia’s third major iron-ore producer reported revenue of $3.68-billion in the six months ended December 2017, compared with $4.49-billion in the same period of 2018, as blast furnaces in China turn to higher iron content ores to reduce emissions.

Advertisement

Fortescue generated underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $1.83-billion, which was 31% lower than the first half of the 2017 financial year, owing to the lower revenue.

Net profit after tax slumped 44% year-on-year to $681-million, with basic earnings a share down 44% year-on-year to 21.9c a share.

Advertisement

According to newswire Reuters, the net profit performance is better than what analysts had expected. Three analysts on average had expected the iron-ore miner to post profit of $610-million.

Fortescue said that it sold iron-ore at a 32% discount to the 62% CFR Platts index, compared with a 14% discount in the corresponding period.

The weaker financial performance resulted in the board trimming the interim dividend to A$0.11 a share, which equates to a payout ratio of 40% of net profit after tax, but is well short of the A$0.20 a share that Fortescue paid out in the first half of 2017.

Total iron-ore shipments in the six months were 84.5-million tonnes with C1 cash costs of $12.11 a wet metric tonne (wmt). Fortescue achieved a record low C1 cash cost of $12.08/wmt in the December quarter, which it attributed to productivity and efficiency initiatives that are offsetting the impact of higher strip rations, exchange rates and fuel prices.

Fortescue maintained its full-year guidance of 170-million tonnes at a C1 cash cost of $11/wmt to $12/wmt.

Shares in the company fell to A$5.12 a share on Wednesday, from the previous day’s closing price of A$5.36 apiece.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.19 1.04s - 307pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close