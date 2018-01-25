China's 2017 coal imports from Russia surge after N Korea ban – customs

http://www.miningweekly.com
25th January 2018

By: Reuters

Font size: -+

BEIJING – China's coal imports from Russia and Mongolia soared in 2017, customs data showed on Thursday, as the two countries filled a supply gap caused by a series of trade sanctions on North Korea.

Arrivals from Russia surged 36.3% from 2016 to 25.3-million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, with December figures at 2.14-million tonnes, up 16.2% from a year ago and 11.5% from November.

Shipments from Mongolia rose to 33.58-million tonnes in 2017, up 27.6% from 2016, while December's imports came in at 2.83-million tonnes, down 18.6% from a year ago but up 2.5% from November.

Coal imports in 2017 from Australia rose 13.4% from 2016 to 79.91-million tonnes. In December, China bought 8.07-million tonnes of coal from Australia, up 19.4% from a year ago.

Arrivals from Indonesia in 2017 fell 9.7% from 2016 to 35.28-million tonnes. December imports of 1.71-million tonnes were down 63.1% from the same period in 2016.

Edited by: Reuters

