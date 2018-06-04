http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.73 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 12.56 Change: 0.13
Au 1295.34 $/oz Change: -4.12
Pt 905.50 $/oz Change: -6.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Beijing|Lima|Aluminium|Aluminum Corp|Aluminum Corp Of China|Chinalco|Copper|GE|Minera Chinalco Peru|PROJECT|Chile|China|Peru|Copper Concentrate Processing Capacity|Metal|State-owned Aluminium Producer|Ge Honglin|Martin Vizcarra|Yunnan|Central Peru
|Aluminium|Copper|GE|PROJECT|||||
beijing|lima|aluminium|aluminum-corp|aluminum-corp-of-china|chinalco|copper|ge|minera-chinalco-peru|project|chile|china|peru|copper-concentrate-processing-capacity|metal|state-owned-aluminium-producer|ge-honglin|martin-vizcarra|yunnan|central-peru
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chinalco starts $1.3bn expansion of Peru copper mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chinalco starts $1.3bn expansion of Peru copper mine

4th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BEIJING – Aluminum Corp of China, known as Chinalco, at the weekend said it had started work on a $1.3-billion expansion of its Toromocho copper mine in central Peru.

The investment will increase the mine's copper output by 45% by 2020, with the value of production exceeding $2-billion annually, Chinalco Chairman Ge Honglin said at a groundbreaking ceremony in Peruvian capital Lima late last week, according to a company statement issued on Saturday.

The statement gave no tonnage figures, but China's official Xinhua news agency said Chinalco wanted the expansion to take Toromocho's copper concentrate processing capacity to 157 000 t/d and annual refined copper output to 300 000 t.

Advertisement

China is the world's biggest copper consumer, while Peru, whose President Martin Vizcarra also attended the ceremony, is the second-biggest producer of the metal after South American neighbour Chile.

Chinalco is China's largest state-owned aluminium producer but also has some copper assets, including in China's southwestern Yunnan province.

Advertisement

It took control of Toromocho in 2007, bringing the project on stream in late 2013. The company had agreed a preliminary deal in November 2016 to take the development into a second phase through the $1.3-billion expansion.

The project, which is mined for silver and molybdenum as well as copper, contains 1.526-billion tonnes of ore, according to Chinalco's local unit Minera Chinalco Peru. The average copper content is 0.48%.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.361 1.096s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close