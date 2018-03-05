http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 11.84 Change: 0.08
Au 1319.09 $/oz Change: 1.57
Pt 960.50 $/oz Change: -2.21
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Beijing|Coal|Energy|Power|China|Energy Market|Metal|Steel|Steel Capacity|Steel Producer Ramps|Steel Production Capacity
|Coal|Energy|Power||Steel|
beijing|coal|energy|power|china|energy-market|metal|steel|steel-capacity|steel-producer-ramps|steel-production-capacity
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China will cut 30Mt of steel, 150Mt of coal this year – NDRC

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

China will cut 30Mt of steel, 150Mt of coal this year – NDRC

5th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BEIJING – China will cut steel capacity by 30-million tonnes and coal output by 150-million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Monday, putting the world's top metal and energy market on track to beat long-term targets.

In a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it will shut coal-fired power plants with capacity of less than 300 000 kW that fail to meet standards in 2018.

Advertisement

Beijing said last month it aims to meet its target for reducing steel production capacity two years earlier than planned, as the world's top steel producer ramps up its years-long push to reduce excess output.

The original plan called for reducing 150-million tonnes of steel production capacity by 2020.

Advertisement

The world's top coal consumer cut 250-million tonnes of capacity last year, taking the total since 2016 to 460-million, almost hitting its 2020 target of 500-million tonnes.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.434 1.351s - 599pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close