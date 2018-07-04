China says former Rio Tinto executive Stern Hu released from prison

BEIJING – China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Stern Hu, an Australian citizen and former Rio Tinto executive jailed in China on bribery charges eight years ago, has been released.
Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the announcement at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
Hu had been serving his sentence in a jail in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai.
Edited by: Reuters
