China Nonferrous Gold signs Pakrut mining contract

Aim-listed mineral explorer China Nonferrous Gold has awarded the contract for first-stage mining of its Pakrut gold project, in Tajikistan, to local contractor Wenjian.

The contract, worth about $7.56-million, is a tolling arrangement that is payable in accordance with each stage of construction accomplished by the contractor.

Advertisement



The main scope of the first-stage project includes developing, prospecting and mining, except paste filling, of the Pakrut mine, as well as all auxiliary work.

The total contract period agreed is 12 months, but it can be extended by mutual consent.