http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.82 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.11 Change: -0.05
Au 1310.66 $/oz Change: -19.64
Pt 972.00 $/oz Change: -17.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Beijing|MANILA|SHANGHAI|Lifting|China|New Year's Day|E - Commerce|Products|Steel|Steel Exports|Steel Mills|Steel Prices|Steel Production Curbs|Steel Production Curbs Next Month|Steel Products|Steel Trading Platform|Bai Jing|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Qiu Yuecheng|Wang Di
|Lifting|||Products|Steel||Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
beijing|manila|shanghai|lifting|china|new-years-day|e-commerce|products|steel|steel-exports|steel-mills|steel-prices|steel-production-curbs|steel-production-curbs-next-month|steel-products|steel-trading-platform|bai-jing|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|qiu-yuecheng|wang-di
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China iron-ore imports hit 2nd-highest on record on restocking

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

China iron-ore imports hit 2nd-highest on record on restocking

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

8th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SHANGHAI/MANILA – China's iron-ore imports jumped to the second highest level on record in January as the world's top buyer built stockpiles ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and the lifting of steel production curbs next month.

Shipments of the steelmaking raw material in January climbed 19% from December to 100-million tonnes, customs data showed on Thursday.

Advertisement

The January number was just below the record 102.8-million tonnes that arrived in September. It was also up from 91.99-million tonnes that arrived in January last year.

Analysts had expected iron ore shipments to rebound in January, given that December's imports of 84.14-million tonnes had come in well below estimates.

Advertisement

"There's also strong demand, restocking before the holiday and some mills were also preparing for restarts after the winter season," said Wang Di, analyst at CRU in Beijing.

China is set to lift steel production curbs across 28 cities in mid-March as the winter heating season ends. Beijing imposed the restrictions from November as part of its campaign to fight air pollution.

January's import number was not too far above the 93.7-million tonnes recorded for the month on Thomson Reuters ship-tracking data, underlining efforts of mills to replenish inventories.

Bai Jing, analyst with Galaxy Futures, said iron ore traders booked shipments in October for January shipments.

"It's because supply was seasonally tighter in the first quarter and on expectation that steel mills would resume production in March," said Bai.

China's iron ore imports rose to a record 1.075-billion tonnes in 2017, exceeding one-billion tonnes a second straight year.

STEEL TRADE
Chinese steel exports slumped 18% to 4.65-million tonnes in January from the previous month, customs data also showed.

The shipments were down 37% from a year ago and at the lowest since February 2013.

"Chinese steel prices jumped quickly in November and early December so mills had no interest for exports, which was reflected in January shipments," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line E-Commerce in Shanghai.

"The output curbs also affected sales abroad," Qiu said.

China imported 1.19-million tonnes of steel products in January, up 9% from a year ago, the data showed.

China's steel exports for all of last year fell 30.5% to 75.4-million tonnes. Full-year imports stood almost steady at 13.3-million tonnes.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.332 1.123s - 617pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close