https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1635.87 $/oz Change: -9.45
Pt 889.74 $/oz Change: -30.62
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China ferrous metals' sell-off intensifies amid pandemic, recession fears

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

China ferrous metals' sell-off intensifies amid pandemic, recession fears

28th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MANILA – Prices of steel products and raw materials on China's futures markets tumbled on Friday, with iron-ore dropping nearly 5% as the fast-spreading coronavirus fuelled fears of a global recession, darkening the demand outlook for ferrous metals.

China, where the coronavirus originated and has infected and killed thousands of people, accounts for more than half of the world's steel output and is the biggest exporter of the manufacturing and construction material.

Advertisement

China, also the top iron ore importer, has come under pressure to sell more steel products as its inventories have piled up after the epidemic stalled many construction projects and kept factories shut for weeks, denting demand.

Iron ore's most-active contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped as much as 4.7% to 606 yuan a tonne, as spot prices hit their lowest in more than two weeks. Futures on the Singapore Exchange lost as much as 3%.

Advertisement

The sell-off intensified as the coronavirus infections spread rapidly around the world, including to China's key trading partners, potentially leading to a pandemic that will further disrupt global business.

While economic activities slowly resume in China after its self-imposed shutdowns to contain the coronavirus, other countries have begun imposing their own restrictions.

"The preventative measures - quarantines and lockdowns - adopted by affected regions and countries may derail China's imports and exports," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

"That may severely weigh on China's economic recovery."

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.277 1.162s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close