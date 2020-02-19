https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.15 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 14.95 Change: 0.06
Au 1607.46 $/oz Change: 19.86
Pt 1009.77 $/oz Change: 32.10
 
Home / Sector News / Rare-Earth Minerals← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China boosts first batch rare-earth mining quota for 2020

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

China boosts first batch rare-earth mining quota for 2020

19th February 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The coronoavirus outbreak isn’t damping appetite for rare-earth minerals in China. The country has increased the first batch of mining quotas for the strategic materials used in everything from electric vehicles to military hardware.

The quota for six dominant producers, including China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech, was set at 66 000 t, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Wednesday. That is half of last year’s total of 132 000 t, and 10% higher than the 60 000 t in the first batch in 2019.

Advertisement

China, which issues two batches of quotas every year, boosted the annual rare-earth mining quotas to a record high last year as domestic demand for the minerals rose. This year’s second-batch quota will be issued in the second quarter, according to the ministry. The annual total will be capped below 140 000 t to preserve the resource, under the government’s five-year plan for 2016 to 2020.

Rare earths were thrust into the spotlight last year on speculation China may restrict exports as part of its trade war with the U.S.

Advertisement

The ministry also set the first batch of tungsten concentrate mining quotas for 2020 at 52 500 t.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.226 0.91s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close