http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.73 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 13.51 Change: -0.08
Au 1266.19 $/oz Change: -1.91
Pt 878.00 $/oz Change: 13.83
 
Home / Latest News← Back
SANTIAGO|Business|Corfo|Finance|Power|SQM|SQM's|Chile|Lithium Miner|Son-in-law|Alberto Salas|Augusto Pinochet|Julio Ponce|Operations
|Business|Finance|Power|||||Operations
santiago|business|corfo|finance|power|sqm|sqms|chile|lithium-miner|son-in-law|alberto-salas|augusto-pinochet|julio-ponce|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile's SQM decides not to hire ex-chair Ponce as adviser

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile's SQM decides not to hire ex-chair Ponce as adviser

25th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chile lithium miner SQM said on Friday it had decided against hiring former chairman Julio Ponce as an adviser, reversing a decision that had sparked criticism from politicians and Chile's business community.

SQM announced plans to hire Ponce earlier in June, just months after the miner inked a deal with the government that increased its quota of lithium but required that Ponce remove himself and his family from decision-making at the firm.

Advertisement

Ponce, a former son-in-law of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, is a controversial figure in Chile.

SQM president Alberto Salas said in a statement Friday that though the company believed hiring Ponce did not violate the terms of the contract with the government, public outcry over the decision prompted the reversal.

Advertisement

"Given that his hiring as an adviser has caused public differences of opinion, we have agreed that Julio Ponce will not be an adviser to SQM," Salas said.

Ponce has held power at SQM since it was privatised under Pinochet in the 1980s and is still the largest shareholder. In 2014, he was fined for market manipulation.

State development agency Corfo, which oversees SQM's lease in the Salar de Atacama, initially said it found that the ban that prevented Ponce and his family from decision-making at the company did not preclude him from taking on an "advisory" role.

The agency later pressed the company for more details.

Ponce's return to the company's operations nonetheless sparked criticism from politicians from both the governing coalition and the opposition.

Chile's Finance Minister earlier this month described the move as "imprudent".

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.364 1.15s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close