http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.62 Change: 0.00
Au 1274.97 $/oz Change: 37.13
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: 42.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
SANTIAGO|Antofagasta|BHP Billiton|Copper|Mining|Resources|Teck Resources|Chile|Antofagasta's Centinela Mine|BHP Billiton's Escondida Mine|Centinela Mine|Teck Resources' Quebrada Blanca Mine|Ivan Arriagada|Northern Chile
|Copper|Mining|Resources|||||
santiago|antofagasta|bhp-billiton|copper|mining|resources|teck-resources|chile|antofagastas-centinela-mine|bhp-billitons-escondida-mine|centinela-mine|teck-resources-quebrada-blanca-mine|ivan-arriagada|northern-chile
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile's Antofagasta reaches wage agreement at Centinela mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile's Antofagasta reaches wage agreement at Centinela mine

21st December 2017

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chilean miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday it had reached a new wage agreement with unionised workers at its Centinela mine, defusing the risk of a strike amid a volatile labour landscape in the world's top copper-producing nation.

The three unions, which together represent 98 percent of the mine's workforce of more than 1 500, agreed to a three-year contract that assures all company workers there the same benefits. The contract includes a 2% raise and a 14-million-peso ($22 600) bonus per worker, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

"With this agreement, we end a year of successful labour negotiations," Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada said in the statement.

Antofagasta earlier this year struck deals with workers at its Zaldivar copper mine and with supervisors at Centinela, averting strikes in both cases.

Advertisement

New labour laws and rising copper prices have emboldened miners throughout Chile. A 105-member union at Teck Resources' Quebrada Blanca mine walked off the job last Wednesday, and has yet to reach a deal with management.

Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine, the world's largest, also put down their tools for 24-hours in late November following layoffs there.

Chile's National Mining Society (Sonami) has said more than 30 pending negotiations over expiring workers' contracts in 2018 could curb output if strikes hit the sector.

Antofagasta's Centinela mine, located in northern Chile, produced 236 000 tonnes of copper in 2016, the company said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.341 1.24s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close