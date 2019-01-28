http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.55 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.63 Change: -0.01
Au 1301.68 $/oz Change: 18.15
Pt 816.60 $/oz Change: 13.43
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chilean miner Antofagasta studying $3bn expansion at Centinela -paper

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chilean miner Antofagasta studying $3bn expansion at Centinela -paper

28th January 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chilean copper miner Antofagasta is evaluating building a new concentrator plant at its Centinela mine that would cost around $3 billion, the CEO of the company was quoted telling a local daily on Sunday.

Antofagasta's copper production rose 3% to 725 300 t last year, allowing the company to weigh potential expansion projects and upgrades, Ivan Arriagada said, according to an interview published in La Tercera.

Advertisement

"The best option is to build a new concentrator plant (at Centinela), and we're in the feasibility stage of that initiative," Arriagada was quoted saying in the paper. He added that it would cost between $2.7-billion and $3-billion.

Antofagasta has forecast its copper output will rise to 750 000 t to 790 000 t this year.

Advertisement

Antofagasta did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.286 0.769s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close