http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.75 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.90 Change: -0.04
Au 1222.90 $/oz Change: 1.00
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: 5.84
 
Home / World News / South America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile to file arbitration suit against Albemarle by December 15

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile to file arbitration suit against Albemarle by December 15

26th November 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ANTOFAGASTA - Chile's Corfo will present an arbitration suit against lithium miner Albemarle by December 15, the Chilean state development agency's vice-president said on Monday, alleging the world's top lithium producer had failed to adhere to the terms of a contract drawn up in 2016.

Under the contract, US-based Albemarle must provide as much as 25%of its annual production at a discount to companies seeking to produce battery metals within Chile.

Advertisement

Corfo VP Sebastian Sichel told Reuters that Albemarle's initial "preferential price" offer was too high and had violated the terms of its contract with the miner, prompting the agency to push forward with the previously announced arbitration.

"We are strategic partners, and we could have reached an agreement to benefit the establishment of this industry [in Chile] but the price they are offering does not do that," Sichel said.

Advertisement

Corfo has said the clause that requires Albemarle to provide the ultralight battery metal at a reduced price is intended to help spur a value-added lithium industry.

Albemarle has previously decried what it considered the "substantial difference" between the contractual agreement and what Corfo is now demanding.

The U.S.-based miner said in October that it had made several price offers, and that it believed it had complied with its obligations to the Chilean government.

The arbitration case will be seen by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, Corfo has said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.565 1.238s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close