https://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1601.27 $/oz Change: 21.01
Pt 991.46 $/oz Change: 22.91
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile says copper price to recover soon from coronavirus impact - mining minister

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile says copper price to recover soon from coronavirus impact - mining minister

18th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Copper prices will rebound in the coming months from a downturn in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, Chilean Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica said on Tuesday.

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.

Advertisement

China is the world's top copper consumer, and Chile is the red metal's top producer.

State miner Codelco, Canada's Teck Resources, Chile's Antofagasta and BHP Group operate mines in Chile.

Advertisement

"Though its true the world economy is passing through a complex period...we don't believe it will last very long," Prokurica told reporters.

Copper prices fell on Tuesday as deliveries into exchange warehouses raised fears that demand curbed by the coronavirus outbreak in China could cause a supply glut.

The metal used in power and construction has lost 9% since its January peak but has recovered from the February 3 low of $5 523/t.

Prokurica said he expected the slowdown would last another month or two, bolstered by China's efforts to curb the virus' spread and impacts on business.

"We think this will have mean a significant improvement in the copper price," Prokurica said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.229 0.975s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close