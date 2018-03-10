http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.54 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.82 Change: 0.00
Au 1323.42 $/oz Change: 4.78
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: 13.09
 
Home / Latest News← Back
SANTIAGO|Codelco|Copper|Corfo|Industrial|Mining|Molymet|POSCO|Samsung SDI Co|Sichuan Fulin Industrial Group|SQM|Technology|Argentina|Bolivia|Chile|China|South Korea|Statement State-run Miner|Codelco
|Copper|Industrial|Mining|Technology|||
santiago|codelco|copper|corfo|industrial|mining|molymet|posco|samsung-sdi-co|sichuan-fulin-industrial-group|sqm|technology|argentina|bolivia|chile|china|south-korea|statement-state-run-miner|codelco-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile says companies to invest $754m in lithium industry

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile says companies to invest $754m in lithium industry

10th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chile's development agency Corfo said on Friday that companies from China and South Korea, as well as Chile, had been approved to make investments of around $754-million in the red-hot lithium industry.

The companies selected in a bidding process to develop technology focused on the lithium market were Chile's Molymet and China's Sichuan Fulin Industrial Group, a joint venture between Samsung SDI Co and South Korea's POSCO .

Advertisement

Corfo said that within two years the companies would be ready to produce about 58 000 t of cathode a year, the main material in lithium batteries.

The Atacama salt flat is part of the so-called "lithium triangle" in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, a region containing a large portion of the world's lithium reserves.

Advertisement

Investment and output have increased in recent years as demand for electric vehicles surges.

Also on Friday, the mining ministry said in a statement state-run miner Codelco had signed a contract to mine lithium from the Maricunga deposit, without giving details on potential partners or investments.

It would be the first foray into lithium for the world's top copper producer. Corfo said in January it had struck a deal with miner SQM that would allow Codelco to begin lithium development in Maricunga.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.503 1.359s - 617pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close