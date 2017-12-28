http://www.miningweekly.com
Chile expects copper production to increase 13.9% by 2028 – Cochilco

28th December 2017

By: Reuters

SANTIAGO – Chile state copper commission Cochilco said on Thursday the country's production of the red metal would increase 13.9% over 2016 levels by 2028.

Cochilco based its projection on the state of current and anticipated mining investments in the world's top copper producer, which it said would counter a drop in ore grades and the exhaustion of existing mines.

Total production is expected to reach 6.32-million tons by 2028, the commission said in a report.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

