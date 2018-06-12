http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.53 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.17 Change: 0.00
Au 1298.71 $/oz Change: 2.40
Pt 907.00 $/oz Change: 0.01
 
Home / World News / South America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile creates committee to oversee lithium contracts

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile creates committee to oversee lithium contracts

12th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chile's government said on Monday it was creating a committee to supervise lithium contracts the state has with local miner SQM and US-based Albemarle Corp, deals that are key to positioning the country as a top producer of the white metal.

The committee will aim to ensure concession agreements that State development agency Corfo has with SQM and Albemarle Corp in the Atacama salt flats are followed.

Advertisement

"There are many contractual clauses that require decisions on prices, quantities and allocation of resources," Economy Minister Jose Valente told journalists after a Corfo board meeting.

"This committee will be seeing how they develop and recommend to Corfo's board the fulfillment of those contracts in the appropriate manner," he added.

Advertisement

SQM is the world's second biggest lithium producer after Albemarle Corp. Chile is home to half of the world's reserves of lithium, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries that power everything from cell phones and tablets to electric vehicles.

The announcement comes a week after SQM appointed its former Chairman Julio Ponce as a strategic adviser despite an agreement with the state that he distance himself from the firm.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday the appointment was "imprudent" and that the contract drawn up between SQM and the government to end a royalties dispute would have to be checked to determine if the appointment of Ponce as adviser was compliant.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.759 1.26s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close