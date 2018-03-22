http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.58 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.82 Change: 0.01
Au 1329.14 $/oz Change: 12.21
Pt 956.00 $/oz Change: 9.84
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Perth|BCI Minerals|Citigroup|Liberum Capital|China|Cheaper Product|Lower-grade Product|Product|Steel|Alwyn Vorster|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Li Xinchuang
|||Steel|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
perth|bci-minerals|citigroup|liberum-capital|china|cheaper-product|lower-grade-product|product|steel|alwyn-vorster|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|li-xinchuang
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cheaper iron-ore finding plenty of buyers in China, miner says

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cheaper iron-ore finding plenty of buyers in China, miner says

22nd March 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH – Low-grade iron-ore that has fallen out of favour with many of China’s steelmakers is still in demand as mills keep buying the cheaper product, according to a junior Australian supplier.

BCI Minerals is selling all it’s lower-grade product at normal rates, CEO Alwyn Vorster said Thursday in an interview in Perth. “Mills are still buying, demand is there,” he said. “There is not a major change in which mills are buying.”

Advertisement

Chinese mills switched to higher-quality steelmaking ingredients as part of a drive to maximise output amid high prices and to curb emissions. Grade premiums may narrow as producer’s profit margins weaken, according to Liberum Capital, while Citigroup  argues the preference for high-grade iron ore may be structural change for market.

Vorster expects the discount for lower grade ore to continue. “We work on the basis that we need to prepare for this to be longer term,” he said. “For the rest of this year we have to forecast and budget that it is a structural change.”

Advertisement

Benchmark spot ore with 62% iron content was at $67.25 a metric ton on Wednesday, while the higher-quality supply with 65% was at $84.00, a $16.75 spread, according to Mysteel.com. The price difference between the two grades, at its highest in the past year, was $25.25 in September.

Mills are facing declining profit margins, China Iron & Steel Association vice chairman Li Xinchuang said in an interview in Perth. They “want to pursue profits and they cannot lose money,” he said. “When premiums are too high they will buy more low grade ore.”

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.426 1.28s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close