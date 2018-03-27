http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.46 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.66 Change: 0.01
Au 1345.63 $/oz Change: -8.65
Pt 946.00 $/oz Change: -13.71
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Montreal|Port|Vancouver|Champion Iron|Logistics|Oldendorff|Asia|Bloom Lake Mine|Port Of Sept-Iles|Iron-ore Product|Product|Bloom Lake|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Quebec
Port||Logistics||||||Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
montreal|port|vancouver|champion-iron|logistics|oldendorff|asia|bloom-lake-mine|port-of-sept-iles-facility|ironore-product|product|bloom-lake|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|quebec
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Champion sends off first shipment of up to 200 000 t high-grade iron-ore

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Champion sends off first shipment of up to 200 000 t high-grade iron-ore

27th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian miner Champion Iron Ore announced on Tuesday that preparations for the first shipment of high-grade iron-ore from subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore’s (QIO’s) Bloom Lake mine, in Quebec, is underway, following the arrival of the MV Magnus Oldendorff at the Port of Sept-Îles.

The Montreal, Quebec-based miner expects to load up to 200 000 wet metric tonnes of iron-ore with 66% iron content for shipment to Asia.

Advertisement

Loading of the vessel represents significant milestone for the company, as it also represents the first vessel loading at the brand new terminal and marks the inauguration of the new conveyor linking the stockyard to the new terminal.

Champion highlighted QIO’s efficient logistics strategy that looks set to confirm Bloom Lake’s potential to become a significant supplier of high-quality iron-ore to global markets.

Advertisement

“The first vessel is being loaded almost one month ahead of our original schedule with a high-quality iron-ore product fully in line with specifications and with our pilot plant test work,” stated QIO executive chairperson and Champion CEO Michael O’Keeffe.

The mine’s first shipment is being completed against a backdrop of improving iron-ore prices of $71/t for 62% iron content, which is 25% higher than the estimates of $56/t used by the company in its original planning. Bloom Lake is forecast to generate more than

C$15.1-billion in cumulative revenues over the initial 20-year mine life.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.8 1.692s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close