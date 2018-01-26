Chamber welcomes publication of terms of reference for State capture inquiry

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Chamber of Mines (CoM) has welcomed the publication of the much-anticipated terms of reference for the State capture inquiry.

The terms, published earlier this week, enabled Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to start the commission of inquiry into State capture, which is expected to take 180 days.

“The chamber especially welcomes the fact that – on initial reading – the terms of reference are largely based on the recommendations of [former] Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela – and that those drafting them have not allowed themselves to be distracted by attempts to divert the commission’s focus,” said CoM CEO Roger Baxter.

Baxter committed the support and cooperation of the CoM and its members, with the hopes that the inquiry will be given the necessary resources.

“While the publication of the terms of reference is a further encouraging step after the appointment of Zondo to head the commission, we hope that the architects and beneficiaries of State capture will not be given any opportunity to derail or delay the work of the commission,” he concluded.