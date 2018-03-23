Chalice shuffles board and management teams

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Dual listed gold company Chalice Gold Mines has announced a board shuffle aimed at unlocking the value of its gold and base metals projects.

Chalice MD Tim Goyder has now been appointed as executive chairperson, with corporate development manager Alex Dorsch appointed as CEO. The company’s current chairperson, Anthony Kiernan, will step down from that role, but will remain on the board as lead independent nonexecutive director.

Advertisement



Stephen Quin and Morgan Ball will remain as independent nonexecutive directors.

Goyder told shareholders that the changes were part of what would be a new chapter of growth for the company, underpinned by extensive drilling programmes in Canada, and a substantial cash position.

Advertisement



The changes are effective immediately.